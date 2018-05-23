Kareena Kapoor at Veere Di Wedding music launch: 'Believe in gender equality but not a feminist'

Kareena Kapoor has said she believes in the idea of equality but would not call herself a "feminist".

When asked what her idea of feminism was, the 37-year-old actor said she considers herself a human being first.

"I believe in equality. I am not a feminist, I am a woman. And above all I am a human being. I am as proud as I am as Saif Ali Khan's wife than as a Kareena Kapoor," she told reporters at the music launch of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding last evening (22 May).

Kareena, who has always been open about her relationships, plays a commitment phobic woman, Kali, in the Shashanka Ghosh directorial.

Asked how her personal stand affects her film choices, the actor said, "What made me take this role up is because for a mainstream actor who has mostly worked with commercial actors like Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman, is now doing a completely new story with three female actors. I was obsessed by the story, I thought it was very cool."

Also starring Sonam K Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, the film is slated to be released on 1 June.

