Kareena Kapoor Khan wears a mesh skirt paired with a bralette and a flowy shrug for the music launch of Veere Di Wedding. Image from Instagram/@kareenakakapoor.arabic
Like the fashionista she is, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja rocks an experimental, velvet green dress by Erdem. Image from Instagram/@sonamkapoor
Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out in this Indo-Western indigo skirt paired with a crop top and a jacket. Image from Instagram/@kareenakakapoor.arabic
Swara Bhasker goes desi in a plain white lehenga paired with a backless choli for Veere Di Wedding promotions.
Kareena Kapoor Khan in a maroon off shoulder dress for an interaction. Image from Instagram/@kareenakakapoor.arabic
Choosing another white number by ANDREAIYAMAH, Swara poses for the cameras. Image from Instagram/@reallyswara
Kareena Kapoor opts for a plain white kurta paired with palazzos. Image from Instagram/@kareenakakapoor.arabic
Sonam Kapoor chooses a summery white knee-length dress by Erdem for another promotional event. Image from Instagram/@sonamkapoor
Shikha Talsania flaunts her curves in a sundress by The Label Life. Image from Instagram/shikhatalsania
Swara Bhasker sports a chic Atelier Zuhra creation for the promotions of Veere Di Wedding. Image from Instagram/@reallyswara
Shikha Talsania opts for a sequined black dress for the audio launch of Veere Di Wedding. Image from Instagram/shikhatalsania
