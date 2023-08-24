Kareena Kapoor Khan on her OTT debut: 'I have the jitters of a newcomer'
Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen playing a gritty role in a crime-thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh
What comes to mind when you think of Kareena Kapoor Khan? Talented, beautiful, vivacious, risk-taking, iconic! Time to add one more word to that long list, Netflix!! The path-breaking and trend-setting actor, also touted as the Queen of Bollywood makes her streaming debut with Netflix. She is soon to be seen playing a gritty role in a crime-thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh.
Bebo is going to be in a Netflix film? Nah.
Netflix is getting a Bebo film 💅
Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/uwKp4FtC8O
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 24, 2023
Related Articles
Netflix has always brought the best stories, talent and filmmakers to audiences across the world through its distinct and diverse slate. This time, it will be with Kareena Kapoor Khan doing what she does best, in a never-seen-before avatar.
View this post on Instagram
Speaking on her streaming debut, Kareena shares, “I am excited to be coming on Netflix with a very special project. After 23 years, this feels like a new launch and I have the jitters of a new-comer! Audiences will see me in a role I have never played before, with a story that is so unique and thrilling. Netflix has always showcased films from different parts of the world in the most authentic manner, backing artists who love what they do and giving them a platform to reach 190 countries! I am looking forward to seeing the viewers react to a role that I believe is one of my best!”
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Rajesh Krishnan’s The Crew. The film stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh alongside Kareena. It is scheduled for a release in March 2024. The actress will also feature in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller, The Devotion of Suspect X. It additionally stars actors Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from these, Kareena also has Hansal Mehta’s next unnamed project in her hands.
also read
Superstar Rajinikanth's return to the big screen with 'Jailer' celebrated by fans across the nation
When Rajinikanth appeared on screen, the theater stopped the movie for a minute as fans danced and cheered, rejoicing in his return after a period of two years
Netflix’s Heart of Stone movie review: Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut is disastrous
Heart of Stone movie review: Netflix's new franchise-starter, starring Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt desperately needed some meat.
California appeals court revives lawsuits from two men who allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them
A judge who dismissed the suits in 2021 found that the corporations, MJJ Productions Inc. and MJJ Ventures Inc., could not be expected to function like the Boy Scouts or a church where a child in their care could expect their protection