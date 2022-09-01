Wearing an oversized T-shirt which has Yale written over it, Kareena is seen pouting and striking poses and flaunting the natural glow of her skin.

Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunting her natural beauty is all we needed to do away with our midweek blues. The actress has shared a couple of selfies with her Instagram family. Wearing an oversized T-shirt which has Yale written over it, Kareena is seen pouting and striking poses. Not to mention the natural glow on her face. Sharing the stunning snaps, Kareena takes a dig at her Yale T-shirt. She said, “Obviously not been to Yale… but just posing and pouting in the tee shirt.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



A look at Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram timeline will tell you that the actress likes to document moments for her Insta fam. A few days ago, she shared adorable snaps of her son Taimur Ali Khan. The little champ looked cute as ever in his blue jeans and a white T-shirt. In the picture, Taimur is seen plucking some radishes from the farm. Wondering why? Well, the family wanted to relish “garam garam mooli ke parathe (piping hot mooli ke parathe)” for lunch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



Nothing just Kareena Kapoor having a badminton face-off with husband Saif Ali Khan. Kareena shared a video which featured the husband-wife duo indulging in the outdoor sport, at Pataudi palace. We could also spot their son Jeh Ali Khan in the background. “Some Monday sport with the husband… not bad…,” Kareena captioned the post. She further asked her friend and Malaika Arora’s sister Amrita Arora for a face-off saying, “Amuuu are you ready for the game?”

Reacting to the post, Amrita wrote, “hahahahaha you can play with us” in the comment section. Looks like Soha Ali Khan is also ready for a game. “I don’t know about Amrita Arora but I am,” Soha commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)



Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. The film was an official remake of Tom Hanks’ Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.