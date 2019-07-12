BOSS trailer: Karan Singh Grover, Sagarika Ghatge to make digital debut in AltBalaji mystery thriller

The trailer of Alt Balaji's latest series BOSS-Baap of Social Services was released earlier today. The intriguing web series marks the digital debut of actors Karan Singh Grover and Sagarika Ghatge. Apart from the lead actors, the show also features an ensemble cast which includes Gaurav Gera, Ayaz Khan, Tarun Mahilani and Dalljiet Kaur.

BOSS is the story of Sudhir Kohli played by Karan Singh Grover, an undercover Cop who is a specialist in solving homicide cases or cases where criminals often go undetected. Sudhir is a step ahead in his game but tends to remain a mystery for everyone. With several layers attached to Karan's character, the trailer leaves viewers wondering if he is an actual cop or a con artist. On the other hand, Sakshi Ranjan, is a tough cop from a special crime branch played by Sagarika Ghatge is on a mission to reveal his real identity.

Check out the trailer here

#BOSS shaatir hai, lekin aashiq bhi hai. Woh harr case apne style se solve karta hai. Uski nazron se kuch nahi chhupta, but uss par kiski nazar hai?

Episodes streaming 2nd August: https://t.co/SuGf0u0bOj#ALTBalajiOriginal @ektaravikapoor @Iamksgofficial @sagarikavghatge — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) July 12, 2019

While talking about making his digital debut with producer Ekta Kapoor, Karan said in a statement, “I am delighted to be making my digital debut with ALTBalaji. I started my career on Television with Ekta and now I’m making my digital debut with her too. I’m looking forward to doing more work with her. I loved playing this character and the actors I worked with are a bunch of remarkably talented actors.”

Sagarika Ghatge on playing the character of a cop Sakshi Ranjan, quipped, “I am really excited to be a part of BOSS. The character of a cop has always fascinated me and I really wanted to play something like this. I am glad that I got the chance to live this character and really thankful to ALTBalaji and Ekta Kapoor for giving me such a strong role to portray. I hope my fans will love me in this role.”

BOSS will begin streaming on AltBalaji from 2 August.

Watch the trailer here:



