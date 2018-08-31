Bipasha Basu to reunite with Karan Singh Grover in Aadat; film to wrap up shoot by November

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are set to reunite for a thriller film titled Aadat and produced by Mika Singh. New reports in the Mumbai Mirror state that former Miss India Natasha Suri and former Bigg Boss inmate Sonali Raut have joined the cast. The movie will be directed by Bhushan Patel and has been written by Vikram Bhatt. The initial slice-of-life genre has been tweaked by the makers who have instilled thrills into the narrative.

The report also adds that Bipasha will be depicted as a tough police officer, associated with the London police, while Grover will be essaying the role of an NRI businessman. The film will be shot completely in London and is expected to wrap up by November. Bhushan had also directed the Basu-Grover duo in the 2015 horror film Alone which was the last film that saw Bipasha on the silver screen.

Recently, a web series starring Bipasha by Rohan Sippy called The Client was also shelved, citing lack of profitability of the project. "I have done over 60 films and in the last six years, I have done one film at a time. I would like to lead my life ... that is my priority. I happen to be in a demanding profession but work comes second. Right from the beginning, I have never planned anything while doing films... I have realised that I love acting. I look forward to life. I don't look back. I am a very unpredictable person,” said the actress on the occasion of her the release of her last movie Alone in 2015.

Grove had made his Bollywood debut with Alone. He went on to feature in 3 Dev, which was a comedy released in 2018. It also featured Kay Kay Menon, Rabi Dubey and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

