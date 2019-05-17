Karan Oberoi's bail plea rejected by Mumbai Sessions Court in rape and extortion case

The bail plea of television actor and singer Karan Oberoi, who was arrested on 5 May for allegedly sexually abusing and blackmailing a woman, has been rejected. According to a tweet by ANI, the Dindoshi sessions court refused bail to Oberoi in a hearing held on 17 May.

Mumbai: Bail plea of TV Actor Karan Oberoi who was arrested by police in connection with an alleged rape case, has been rejected by Dindoshi sessions court — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2019

According to the police, Oberoi allegedly raped an unnamed woman he had promised to marry. “Oberoi not only raped the woman and filmed the act but also demanded money from the victim threatening to release the video if she did not pay up,” they said quoting the FIR.

Shortly after Oberoi's arrest, his friend, actor Pooja Bedi appeared in a Facebook live video with members of A Band of Boys, a quartet that Karan has been part of since 2001, and defended him. Although she denied having any knowledge about the complainant, she claimed Oberoi had on some occasions complained about being "harassed, stalked, intimidated and threatened" by a woman.

Oberoi has appeared in several TV shows over the years, including Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin and Inside Edge.

