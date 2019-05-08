Pooja Bedi, A Band of Boys defend Karan Oberoi, following his arrest in rape and blackmail case

A Band of Boys came to former member Karan Oberoi's defence, just a day after he was arrested for rape and blackmail, in a Facebook Live video. Actress Pooja Bedi was also present during the session, which was attended by media persons as well.

Band member and actor Sudhanshu Pandey said that he has known Oberoi for about 20 years and had witnessed the highs and lows in his life. He explained that knowing Oberoi's upbringing and lifestyle, it was hard for anyone who knew him to believe the rape allegations. Pandey said that Oberoi has always been the most chivalrous one out of all of them.

Pooja Bedi called Oberoi her "best friend" of 15 years and said that neither his friends nor his colleagues had ever heard of the complainant. However, she said Oberoi had mentioned that a woman had been "completely harassing him, stalking him, intimidating him and threatening him as well". "It is unfortunate to see such a kind man being subjected to something like this, the reputation damage, the family trauma is unacceptable to me. There are a number of cases where women are not using the law, they are misusing the law," added Bedi.

An FIR was registered at Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai under sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code against Oberoi. According to the police, the actor-model allegedly raped the woman on the pretext of marrying her, reported Asian News International.

“Oberoi not only raped the woman and filmed the act but also demanded money from the victim threatening to release the video if she did not pay up,” they said quoting the FIR.

ANI reports that he has been sent to police custody till 9 May.

The accused actor has worked in television series, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Inside Edge among others. He also appeared in advertising campaigns of FBB, Royal Enfield Riding Apparel, Aldo, Jack & Jones and Lamborghini.

