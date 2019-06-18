Karan Oberoi says #MenToo is fighting for gender neutral laws and complements #MeToo

TV actor and singer Karan Oberoi, who was arrested for rape and extortion on 5 May and granted bail on 7 June after spending 14 days in judicial custody, recently expressed solidarity with the #MenToo movement, reports Times of India. Oberoi told the publication his side of the story, denying all allegations levelled against him.

He claimed that he had not been in contact with the complainant since October 2018, when he filed a non-cognisable complaint (NC) against her. On 17 June, she was reportedly arrested for filing a false complaint and "staging" an attack on herself. Oberoi added that he is in the process of writing a book, chronicling his experience in jail.

Opening up about his support for #MenToo, Oberoi said that it complements the #MeToo movement.

"There are so many men out there who are falsely accused. After being in prison for all those days, I can say that no one should go through such an ordeal ever. When I was in jail, the ones who suffered the most were my mother and sister. So, when you are fighting for men’s rights, you are also addressing the whole family that has been affected. I’m here today to support #MenToo, because I believe that justice shouldn’t be determined on the basis of one’s gender," he says.

He also claimed that #MenToo is advocating gender-neutral laws in the country. He said that the movement was not "just about men, but about gender equality."

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2019 18:03:09 IST