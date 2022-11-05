TV actress Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen have continuously been in the headlines, but not for the right reasons. The married life of the two has turned out to be a matter of great concern after they have been hurling accusations at each other. While their relationship has always been tumultuous, the couple patched things up in September. However, marital discord continued and the couple separated yet again. This after Charu accused Rajeev of cheating and domestic violence, but the latter left everyone in shock after claiming that his estranged wife is having an affair with TV actor Karan Mehra. Now both Charu and Karan have reacted very strongly to the allegations. Moreover, Karan has even claimed that he wants to file a “defamation suit” against Rajeev.

In a conversation with The Times Of India, Karan has said that he doesn’t know “what romance Rajeev is talking about”. In addition, he has met Charu only once during a promotional event. TOI quoted Karan as saying, “What romance is Rajeev talking about? I had spoken to Charu for a while at a promotional event in June. After that, we never connected until today.” Karan added that before this promotional event he met Charu 10 years back. For those who don’t know, Karan had a very bad fallout with his wife Nisha Rawal. Karan continued that Rajeev accusing him of an affair is “just terrible,” as he “shifted to Delhi after the whole Nisha Rawal episode.” Continuing further, Karan, while revealing that he doesn’t wish to contact Rajeev, said, “I would rather file a defamation suit against him.”

On the other hand, Charu in her conversation with the Hindustan Times has called Rajeev’s accusation “bulls**t.” Continuing further Charu revealed that she worked with Karan on the hit serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and after that haven’t met him for the last 12 years. Recently, they came across each other at an event, where they had to post one reel as a professional commitment. She added that looking at that reel no one can claim that the two are having an affair, as they are simply standing in the video. All this after, Rajeev earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times said, “One of the points to be noted from the voice note is her romance with TV actor Karan Mehra being disclosed by her mother. She made a romantic reel with him. She blames me for cheating on her and being suspicious of her. What a world we live in.”

Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in 2019, but soon after their wedding, reports about their divorce started circulating the internet. Last year in November, the two welcomed their daughter Ziana.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.