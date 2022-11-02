Once again, TV star Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen are on the brink. Weeks after deciding to give their troubled marriage a second chance, the two have made up their minds to call off their wedding. After immense ups and downs in their relationship, the duo is currently battling issues of infidelity and distrust, as Charu has now accused Rajeev of cheating on her. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the TV actress while revealing what made her believe that Rajeev was cheating on her, said that whenever she wasn’t home he used to switch off all the CCTV cameras at home. Not only this, but Charu has also revealed that Rajeev was absent when she was pregnant with their daughter Ziana and confirmed his unavailability, financially and emotionally for their one-year-old.

In addition, Charu said that recently when their baby was admitted to a hospital, after being diagnosed with Dengue, Rajeev showed up two days late and ended up spending most of his time in his hotel room, rather than being available for Ziana. Charu accused Rajeev of his absence and negligence towards her during her pregnancy. Charu said that at the time when she was eight months pregnant, Rajeev never asked her about her health and instead bragged about his meeting with Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh at the gym. Charu added that she restrained herself from discussing the same with him thinking that his mood would be spoiled and he would again leave the house.

While confirming her previous infidelity accusations on Rajeev, Charu said that whenever she was away, Sushmita Sen’s brother used to turn off the CCTV cameras of the house, and whenever talked to him about the same he used to blame her for spying on him.

She added that even after not giving much heed to the CCTV camera incident, Rajeev in the name of the gym used to spend most of his time outside. Pinkvilla quoted Charu as saying, “During the first few months of my pregnancy, I was in Bikaner, and even otherwise if I went somewhere, behind my back, he would always turn off the cameras of the house. When I asked him the reason behind doing this, he brushed it off saying, ‘You want to spy on the house like Bigg Boss.’ This was one of the smallest things to which I did not pay much attention. In the name of the gym, he spent his whole day outside.”

Giving you a backdrop, in 2019, Rajeev and Charu tied the knot and soon started facing issues in their married life. Amidst the separation talks, the two welcomed their daughter Ziana in 2021. As this is Charu’s second marriage, Rajeev had blamed her for allegedly keeping her first marriage under wraps, while Charu has accused him of cheating.

