Karan Johar teases new project on Twitter with brief video; could it be announcement of Dostana 2?

Karan Johar took to Twitter on 26 June (Wednesday) and teased a new project with a 20 second long video. The clip, set to a funky tune, hints at a same-sex relationship equation with colourful infographics. In the caption he wrote, "Got a ring to it, doesn't it? You know what it is!", which could mean that the sequel to the 2008 starrer Dostana is in the works. Johar further wrote that an official announcement will be made on 27 June.

The original film was led by Priyanka Chopra alongside John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. Dostana went on to garner critical and commercial acclaim. It portrayed homosexuality in an unrestrained manner and dealt with the story of two men pretending to be gay in order to get an apartment with a woman. They fall in love with her, but she ends up being involved with someone else (Bobby Deol). The film's lively music, colourful shots of Miami and the chemistry of the lead actors made it a win.

Stay tuned and watch this space - announcement coming your way tomorrow! @apoorvamehta18@dharmamoviespic.twitter.com/1aTGz0jOjt — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 26, 2019

Rumours about the Tarun Manshukhani directorial have been making the rounds for a while now. Previously, it was reported that Alia Bhatt would be a part of the cast, but Johar had put speculation to rest on Twitter. He said that no actor had been approached for the follow-up, even though some ideas were in the pipeline.

Johar's Dharma Productions had recently released Kalank, directed by Abhishek Varman. Set in the pre-Independence era, the film told the story of complex relationships and forbidden love. Kalank featured Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha. Though it failed to leave a lasting impression on the audience, the film did record an impressive opening day collection.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2019 12:45:39 IST