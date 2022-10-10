The ace-filmmaker of Bollywood and head honcho of Dharma Productions, who is known for directing blockbusters like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and others, has announced that he has quit Twitter to make space for only positive energies.

A few minutes back, the Koffee With Karan host tweeted, “Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!”

Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 10, 2022

Karan Johar is one of the most active celebs on Twitter and this decision of the filmmaker has definitely disappointed his fans. In the latest season of Koffee With Karan, the multi-talented personality has opened up about the negativity and toxicity on social media, where trolls target him about his sexuality and sometimes even say worst things about his kids.

On the professional front, Karan Johar is set to entertain the audience with his next directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in supporting characters.

A few days back, Karan Johar shared a post on celebrating 42 years of Dharma Productions and wrote, “Today marks another year of the beautiful family, nurtured by my father – Dharma Productions! Over the years, we’ve told stories with the hope to spread the magic of cinema across the world. Stories that transcend boundaries, languages and more – only to bind everyone with the thread of an emotion. As the years go by, this thread only grows stronger and I’m eternally grateful for that. Thank you for being part of our Dharma Family, thank you for making this journey a phenomenal one. See you at the movies #42YearsOfDharma.”

