It was special day for Karan Johar as the British Parliament felicitates him for 25 years of immense contributions made to the global entertainment industry. Interestingly, many of his films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil etc, were shot in United Kingdom.

Talking about his feat, the filmmaker wrote- “Today has been SUCH A SPECIAL day! I am fortunate and deeply grateful to be honoured at the British House of Parliament, in London by the esteemed Baroness Verma of Leicester. We celebrated my 25th year as a filmmaker in the film industry and I launched the teaser for #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani too!”

He added, “It’s one of those days where I pinch myself and realise that dreams do come true. Thank you everyone for the unabashed love you have shown me in my journey. And I promise you, there is more to come!”

