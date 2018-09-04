Karan Johar may launch Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar, after Jahnvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar could be the next actor to be launched by Karan Johar, following speculations that director-producer has taken the responsibility to launch Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

A report in SpotboyE stated Manushi Chillar received a call from Karan Johar, who harbours a keen interest in launching her.

The untitled film, slated to go on floors sometime next year, might witness Manushi in a leading role. Moreover, the 21-year-old Miss World has already been greenlit for Dharma Productions' next venture after a photoshoot and look test for the same.

Karan Johar has provided big-budget Bollywood breaks to Jahnvi Kapoor in Dhadak and Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria in Student Of The Year 2, scheduled to release in 2019.

Earlier, in an interview with Indo-Asian News Service, Manushi had said, “I do enjoy being in front of the camera and that is something new I have discovered. With all these changes that are happening in my life, I try to take things as they come. When such a situation (Bollywood offers) will come when I have to make a choice, I will know a definite answer.”

Karan Johar will be seen directing his next titled Takht, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal among others which is slated for release in 2020.

