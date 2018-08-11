Karan Johar on upcoming multi-starrer Takht: It’s like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham of Mughal era

Karan Johar, in an interview with Film Companion, revealed more details of his upcoming multi-starrer Takht.

Talking to Anupama Chopra, Johar, who is directing Takht under his banner Dharma Productions, compared the epic set during Mughal times to his family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The filmmaker said that Takht is about two warring brothers and is based on historical facts. Johar said that Takht is like "the K3G of the Mughal era", but more extreme and with more betrayal. He also said that Takht has the tropes of court politics and is rich in texture.

Speaking about the film’s cast, which includes Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor, he said, "It’s an unusual mix of talent. They are actors who have walked the parallel path, we have the superstar dynamic with Kareena, there’s Anil Kapoor who I have never directed before – but each actor fits the part to the tee. It’s not that I have gone to them because I have access. It’s a strange dichotomy. Each one has never played a part like this and yet each one fit it perfectly."

Johar also confirmed that Takht will be his biggest film scale-wise. Johar is known for directing larger-than-life family dramas such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name is Khan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. This will be the first time Johar will be tacking a historical movie.

Fans and the media have been speculating that the upcoming movie may be based on the war between Shah Jahan’s son Aurangzeb and Dara Shukoh. There have also been speculations that Ranveer Singh will be playing Aurangzeb, and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen playing his sister and the first lady of the Mughal Empire, Jahanara Begum.

Talking about comparisons with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical trilogy, Johar told Film Companion that the comparison is very challenging but he hopes he can find his own voice.

Karan most recently directed a short film as part of the Netflix anthology Lust Stories.

