Karan Johar may launch Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor alongside Shah Rukh Khan's son Aaryan

Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor marked her Bollywood debut alongside Ishaan Khatter in the Hindi remake of Sairat, Dhadak. Now, reports have emerged that Khushi Kapoor, the legendary actresses' younger daughter, will be launched in films too.

A source told Deccan Chronicle that Karan Johar has taken up the responsibility of launching Khushi, with the news of her debut being kept a well-kept secret. Furthermore, the source revealed that the team is now searching for appropriate scripts for her.

The report also said that Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's elder son is also going to debut in the film opposite the Kapoor scion.

Khushi Kapoor has already made an impact in the fashion industry with her sartorial choices; Aryan Khan, on the other hand has a significant social media presence with his Instagram account having over 9 lakh followers.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is focusing on his magnum opus Takht, which he announced on 9 August, with a stellar cast comprising Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

The news surfaces at a time when the Hindi film industry is already on the boil due to the raging debate on nepotism.

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2018 15:16 PM