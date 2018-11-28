You are here:

Karan Johar launches Dharma Productions' new digital content division, Dharmatic

Karan Johar on 28 November announced the launch of his new digital division called Dharmatic. It will create content for digital channels.

"Our new journey begins! DHARMATIC! The digital content company. This is our new baby," shared the filmmaker via his official social media handles. Along with that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director posted a picture of the company's work place.

Johar also mentioned that Somen Mishra, the head of creative development at Dharma Productions, would preside over the fiction division, while former journalist Aneesha Baig would be the non-fiction chief.

On the film front, Johar is currently presenting Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0, which will release on 28 November. He is also producing the multi-starrer Kalank, directed by Abhishek Varman. Johar had earlier announced his next directorial venture, Takht, with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Nov 28, 2018 17:34 PM