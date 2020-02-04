You are here:

Karan Johar assures he'll be sensitive about religion in upcoming period drama Takht: 'History wrote this chapter, I'm just telling it'

Press Trust of India

Feb 04, 2020 10:02:24 IST

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is set to direct period drama Takht, says his sensitivities to religions across the world will be on point as it is something he takes care of.

The magnum opus, which features Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar, is set in the Mughal era.

When asked how he will strike a balance in Takht as Bollywood period films have often been criticised for endorsing Islamophobia, Karan told reporters, "You're talking to someone who has directed My Name is Khan."

Karan Johar. Image from Facebook

"My sensitivities to religions across the world will always be on point. That's something I believe as a human being and as a citizen of this great country and of the world. Sensitivity to everyone and everything is something we take very deep care of. Takht is not a story I wrote, history wrote that story. I'm only telling it," he added.

Takht marks Karan's first attempt at directing a period drama that traces the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh.

Hussain Haidry has penned the dialogues for the film, with a screenplay by Sumit Roy.

Karan was speaking at the trailer launch of his next production, Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky and Bhumi.

Updated Date: Feb 04, 2020 10:03:52 IST

