Kapoor’s annual Christmas lunch: Randhir Kapoor almost falls, Babita holds onto him

Apart from Santa Claus, presents and scrumptious delicacies, Kapoor Khandan’s annual get-together lunch on the occasion of Christmas always stays in the limelight. This year too, tinsel town witnessed members of the Kapoor clan assembling under one roof. This year’s auspicious day of Christmas was special for one more reason, as it marked Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s first Christmas lunch as a married couple and as parents. Now apart from the Brahmastra stars, the living patriarch of the Kapoor family and Karisma Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor’s parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor were also seen marking their attendance at the Christmas lunch. However, as the two reached the venue and were posing for the shutterbugs stationed there, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor almost toppled before he joined his family inside. This happened as his driver drove away the car on which the veteran actor leaned while posing. And now, the internet believes that the driver would lose his job.

Several videos of the incident are making rounds on the internet, wherein his wife Babita can be seen holding him. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to share the now-viral video of Randhir Kapoor and Babita posing outside their Christmas lunch venue. The video opens by showing the veteran couple coming out of their car with the assistance of their helpers. Now, as Randhir Kapoor was the first to come out, he was seen waiting for Babita, while taking the support of his own car. The moment the former actress joined her husband to pose for the paparazzi, the driver started the car, resulting in Randhir Kapoor losing his balance and tripping, while Babita held on to him. The video shows Randhir Kapoor’s facial expression exhibiting a big scare along with others, leading his assistants to hold him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Now, internet users were quick to jump to a conclusion that the driver would face the repercussions of his careless behaviour. Taking to the comments section, several users commented that he will lose his job. One user wrote, “Driver toh Gaya.” Another commented, “Driver ki job gayi abh.” A third user commented, “Driver gali khayega ab..” Many users pointed out and lauded the way Babita held on to him, as one user wrote, “The way she held him…”

Twinning in the holiday colour, both Randhir Kapoor and Babita can be seen decked in bright red colour shirts. While Babita paired it with white pants and a white bag, Randhir Kapoor was seen pairing it with black trousers and carrying a Christmas cap.

