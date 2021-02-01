Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni Chatrath become parents for the second time, to a baby boy
'Baby and mother both are fine, thank you so much for all the love,' tweeted Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni Chatrath have been blessed with their second child, a baby boy.
Sharma took to Twitter to share the news writing, "By the grace of God, baby n mother both r fine."
Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ❤️ginni n kapil #gratitude
— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 1, 2021
Sharma's friends and colleagues from the industry, including actors Riteish Deshmukh and Angad Bedi, extended their wishes to the couple.
"Congratulations brother! This is such great news! God bless your family with good health, long life and abundance of love," Deshmukh wrote.
Sharma's longtime collaborator Kiku Sharda tweeted, "Big big congratulations brother. Enjoy the beautiful days ahead. Love to the family."
Congratulations paji ! Lots of love to kid and bhabi Ji ❤️❤️❤️❤️
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) February 1, 2021
Godbless ❤️
— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 1, 2021
Congratulations
— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) February 1, 2021
Sharma recently confirmed that he will be taking a break from the showbiz and his long-running comedy show for a while. He has also announced that he wants to focus on his wife and family for the time being.
The couple married on 12 December, 2018 in Jalandhar. They had their child, daughter Anayra Sharma, on 10 December, 2019.
On the work front, Sharma will soon be making his digital debut with a Netflix original.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
