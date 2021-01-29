The Kapil Sharma Show to go off air; comedian reveals wife Ginni Chatrath is pregnant with second child

When asked by a fan, Kapil Sharma confirmed his show will return after a brief hiatus

Kapil Sharma has confirmed that he will be taking a break from the showbiz and his long-running comedy show for a while. The reason is the impending arrival of his second child. He has also announced that he wants to focus on his wife and family for the time being.

The Kapil Sharma Show-runner was interacting with his fans on Twitter in a candid chat session on Thursday (28 January). While he answered many questions about daughter Anayra and wife Ginni Chatrath, when one fan asked if his comedy show was going off-air, Kapil was quick to confirm the rumours.

However, he reassured his following that it will be only a small hiatus.

Soon, another Twitter user asked why he was taking the leave. To this, Kapil replied that he needed to be at home with his wife to welcome their second baby.

Check out the tweets here

Only a small break https://t.co/GAbmq83OQf — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby https://t.co/wdy8Drv355 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

After getting married in December, 2018, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Anayra, a year later. Kapil had then also reiterated the need to be with his wife during pregnancy. He had also shot a few episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show in advance during that time in order to be present with Ginni while going through the delivery.

In the recent chat session, Kapil was asked if he wanted a brother or sister for Anayra. The comedian said the gender did not matter as long as the baby was healthy.

Many fans were curious as to what were Anayra’s first words and Kapil gave a cheeky reply, saying it was “Papa”. However, he soon added that if he were honest, his toddler’s first words were “Mumma”.

Kapil also retweeted a tweet praising him for taking paternity leave. The post celebrated the fact that more and more numbers of men were fighting the taboo to take paternity breaks and Kapil thanked the user.