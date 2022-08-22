Kapil Sharma strikes seductive poses as he makes ramp debut; watch

In a video of the event, Kapil Sharma was seen striking a couple of seductive poses. He then turned around and started laughing.

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has always left audiences in splits with his comic timing. Now, The Kapil Sharma Show star has left fans impressed with his debut on the ramp. Kapil Sharma turned showstopper for the Beti Fashion Show, an initiative run by Shashi Ranjan and Anu Ranjan. The comedian was seen striking some seductive poses as he walked down the ramp. He was dressed in a black puff-sleeve jacket, which he paired with gold and black embroidered pants.

Kapil Sharma was captured greeting the audience with a namaste as he made his debut on the ramp. In a video of the event, he was seen striking a couple of seductive poses. He then turned around and started laughing. Later on, he also walked down the ramp with the other models.

Check the video here:

The video grabbed eyeballs, with several fans praising Kapil Sharma’s look. “He is looking fit. God bless him,” wrote one user. “Love you waiting for your show,” remarked another follower. “First i thought it was prabhas”, commented the third user. Recently, Kapil Sharma had shared his new look ahead of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor-comedian can be seen looking dapper in a black T-shirt and pants. He paired the ensemble with a white blazer and some shades. The image was posted with the caption, “New season, new look”. Interestingly, Sharma wrote that wife Ginny Chatrath had styled him.

The photo received much love from users, including Richa Sharma, Harbhajan Singh and Sophie Choudry. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Waah. Can’t recognise”. Ravi Dubey called Sharma “superfit”. On the work front, Kapil Sharma will also be seen in Nandita Das’ next. Titled Zwigato, the movie also stars Shahana Goswami in the lead. The film will have its premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2022. Zwigato has been written by Nandita Das and Samir Patil. Kapil Sharma had recently shared a still from the film, where he is dressed like a delivery executive. Sharma had shared the picture with the caption, “How much time it will take to reach toronto on this bike ?” He had also used the hashtags just asking, Zwigato and Toronto International Film Festival.

What are your thoughts on Kapil Sharma’s ramp walk?

