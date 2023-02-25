Ahead of its theatrical release, makers are all set to hold a trailer launch event for Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato. In a statement issued by the makers to the media, the event will be held on 1 March 2023 in Mumbai in the presence of director Nandita Das, producer Sameer Nair and the film’s lead actors Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami. Notably, the film which is based on the life of a food delivery person will be released on 17 March 2023. While the international trailer of the film has been already released, the makers are yet to release the official trailer of Zwigato.

The film has been screened at several international film festivals including the 27th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea and the Toronto International Film Festival.

Earlier in September 2022, Kapil Sharma also shared the international trailer ahead of its screening at the Busan Film Festival with a caption that read, “After the successful world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Zwigato is all set to win hearts at the Busan Film Festival. Here’s a sneak peek into the world of Zwigato.”

After the successful world premiere at @TIFF_NET, Zwigato is all set to win hearts at @busanfilmfest. Here’s a sneak peek into the world of Zwigato, check out the International trailer here: https://t.co/bxrW9cYHc0 @applausesocial @nanditadas @nairsameer @shahanagoswami pic.twitter.com/mFhlhnOy9O — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 19, 2022

Recently, the makers also released a motion poster of the film to announce its release date. “The most awaited order of the year is finally arriving! Zwigato. In Cinemas on 17th March. A heartwarming tale about a food delivery rider, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami. Written and Directed by Nandita Das,” the post read.

Speaking about the film’s previous trailer, it tells the story of a man who ends up taking up the job of food delivery rider after losing his job during the pandemic. While he struggles to earn a living for his family and also tries to spend time with them, Kapil’s wife (played by Shahana) also takes up a job to support the household. The film revolves around labour and challenges faced by a middle-class family in trying times.

