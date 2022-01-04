Television actress Sumona Chakravarti has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress has shared this news via Instagram story.

“I have tested positive for covid with moderate symptoms. Quarantined at home. Would request anyone who has come in contact with me in the last week to please get yourself tested. Thank you,” she posted.

On New Year, the actress shared a sneak peek of her picnic outing with her fans and followers. She had captioned them as, "Let’s begin… 2022."



Earlier, Ekta Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani, Nakuul Mehta, Drashti Dhami were also tested positive for the novel coronavirus .

For the unversed, Sumona made her acting debut with the Aamir Khan's 1999 film Mann. After that, she went on to do many television shows but gained popularity with Ekta Kapoor's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She is also known for her role in Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show. Sumona and Kapil were partners on the show Kahani Comedy Circus Ki and emerged as winners.