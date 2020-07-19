Coronavirus Outbreak: The Kapil Sharma Show resumes shooting, comedian shares video of co-stars being sanistised

The Kapil Sharma Show has resumed filming their show after 125 days while complying with the Maharashtra government SOPs

Kapil Sharma and his team at The Kapil Sharma Show have resumed filming their show after 125 days while complying with the Maharashtra government SOPs.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

On Saturday, Sharma shared several videos on his Instagram profile featuring his co-stars Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh being sanitised before entering the sets of the show. The clip also showed how the temperature and oxygen levels of the actors were being tested and registered in a notebook.

However, there will be a few changes in the format of the show. To comply with the social distancing norms, there will be no live audience. Instead, the team is exploring a new segment and will be working with a limited crew, according to the Mumbai Mirror.

Check out the post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Jul 17, 2020 at 11:02pm PDT

Sonu Sood, who has been helping migrant workers reach their home towns amid the lockdown, will be one of the first guests of the show, reports The Indian Express.

In late June, TV shows and films, which had stopped production in mid-March, had been allowed to resume shootings in non-containment zones with conditions to adhere to the state government led safety guidelines.

The order stated that social distancing norms will have to be followed strictly with focus on personal hygiene. The guidelines include maintaining 33 per cent crew (which will not include the main cast) on set, compulsory six feet distance between the crew members and wearing masks rules should be in place.