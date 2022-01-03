Ekta Kapoor has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She is currently under home quarantine.

Producer-director Ekta Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 . She released an official statement on social media and updated everyone about the same.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote that despite taking the precautions, she has tested positive. She also requested everyone to take the test who came in contact with her recently. Her post read, "Despite taking all precautions I have tested covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves."

Ekta was recently seen enjoying a reunion with Neelam Kothari and other friends. She had shared happy pictures on her handle.

Earlier in the day, John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal tested coronavirus positive. John took to social media and released an official statement. His post read, "I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya and I have tested positive for COVID. We have been quarantined at home so haven't been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated and experience mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up."

On the work front, Kapoor has more than 24 projects in the pipeline. Some of them have been shot and are ready to release while some are still at the development stage. Ekta is set to work with some of the biggest names in the industry like Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, Neena Gupta, Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta, and many more in the coming year.