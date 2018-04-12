Kapil Sharma opens up on controversies, suspension of his new show: 'I know what I am doing'

Kapil Sharma has found himself surrounded by controversy. The comedian, who recently debuted his new show Family Time With Kapil Sharma, was recently engaged in a feud with an entertainment journalist which resulted in a police complaint being filed against Kapil. Then there were reports about his new show being suspended due to low ratings and the comedian's poor health.

Amid all this, Kapil Sharma has spoken out about the controversies, the future of his show, and what he intends to do next.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Kapil Sharma has been quoted as saying, "The people who want my career destroyed can spread whatever lies they want. I am okay with it. I am not new to people piggy riding on my success. Let them, as long as it gives them the satisfaction they want. I know what I am doing."

Even with the ongoing speculations about his new show being canceled, Sharma has reposed his faith in the channel and said, "My channel Sony Entertainment are completely behind him. Sony’s helmers Mr N P Singh and Mr Danish Aslam are the most supportive people I’ve worked with. They believe in me."

According to a source in the same report, Kapil Sharma was not happy with the way the new show was progressing and felt it didn’t have the spark that his earlier show Comedy Nights With Kapil did. Sharma, according to the source, kept telling his team ‘Kuch mazaa nahin aa raha hai’, and was losing interest in what he was doing. According to the source, the decision to call off the show is Sharma's own.

The report also says that the fate of the show is not final and Sharma is working to revamp and relaunch it.

