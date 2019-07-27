Kapil Sharma confirms wife Ginni Chatrath is pregnant, says it's a happy time for the family

Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath are all set to welcome their first child together.

As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, the couple has become pregnant and is "very excited" with the news. Speaking to the publication, the popular comedian says his mother was most excited with the development, especially since she had awaited this moment for the longest time.

"We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health. There is no prep because we don't know if it would be a boy or girl. It's a happy time for the family and everybody is looking forward to welcome the new member," Kapil tells Mumbai Mirror.

In fact, the couple may be making their way for a holiday as they were spotted together at the Mumbai airport on Thursday evening. Both donned casual outfits. Kapil sported a grey tracksuit and Ginni wore black track pants with a matching top.

Kapil and Ginni got married in December 2018. Their wedding took place as per Hindu and Sikh rituals.

Check out Kapil Sharma's posts

On the work front, Kapil has joined the voice cast of Angry Birds Movie 2. He will bring the hot-headed bird Red to life in the dubbed Hindi version, originally voiced by Jason Sudeikis.

According to a press release, as Sharma is known to improvise the script on The Kapil Sharma Show, he also did the same during the Hindi dub. He improvised the dialogues to make them more relatable to his audience.

"In the West, artists first voice for their characters and based on that, the film is shot using graphics. But over here, we have to talk according to the graphics," Sharma said in a statement.

Speaking about his character, the comedian said that Red is the hero but tends to get entangled in tough situations. Sharma also said that the audience will not be disappointed as Red is funny just like him.

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2019 12:14:08 IST