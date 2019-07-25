Angry Birds Movie 2: Comedian Kapil Sharma to voice Red in Hindi version of upcoming animated film

Comedian and TV show host Kapil Sharma has joined the voice cast of Angry Bird Movie 2. He will bring the hot headed bird Red to life in the film's Hindi version, originally voiced by Jason Sudeikis.

According to a press release, as Sharma is known to improvise the script on The Kapil Sharma Show, he also did the same during the Hindi dub. He improvised the dialogues to make them more relatable to his audience.

"In the West, artists first voice for their characters and based on that, the film is shot using graphics. But over here, we have to talk according to the graphics," Sharma said in a statement. Speaking about his character, the comedian said that Red is the hero but tends to get entangled in tough situations. Sharma also said that the audience will not be disappointed as Red is funny just like him.

The follow-up to the 2016 film is directed by Thurop Van Orman (Adventure Time) and John Rice (Rick and Morty). John Cohen is producing. The screenplay has been written by Peter Ackerman. The English version's voice cast includes: Bill Hader, Leslie Jones, Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K Brown. Lil Rel Howery, Nicki Minaj, Brooklynn Prince and Eugenio Derbez have also lent their voices to the film.

The trailer of Angry Birds Movie 2 shows angry flightless birds join hands with pigs to fight off a purple-feathered bird named Zeta, who plans to attack their homes.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Angry Birds Movie 2 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu on 23 August. It will hit American theatres on 14 August, to mark the 10th anniversary of the original game from Finnish game developer, Rovio Entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show features a variety of celebrity guests. The show also includes segments where Sharma and his team of comedians including Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Sumona Chakravarti enact comedy skits.

