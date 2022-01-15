A biopic is being made on comedian Kapil Sharma. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Mahaveer Jain, the film is titled Funkaar.

Stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma has had a fairly eventful life. From an anonymous wannabe in Amritsar to a struggling comic in Mumbai to Superstar, his journey has been fairly craggy, with reports of several psychological breakdowns and fights with team members placing a huge question mark on his popularity.

Producer Mahavir Jain and director Mrighdeep Lamba (of Fukrey fame) are now getting together for a biopic on the life and fuck-ups of Kapil. The film to be titled Fun-kaar (with the pun on fun) will be a no-holds-barred life story on Sharma leaving none of the sordid details out.

Says a source very close to the project, “Kapil has given Mahavir Jain the consent to make the film as honestly as humanly possible.”

While Kapil refused to comment on the bio-pic, I remember one of my conversations with Kapil where he had spoken on the possibility of his story being told in a film. “Sir, jab banegi toh poore shiddat se banegi (it will be done with great dignity). I don’t want anything to be hidden.Main vaisa aadmi nahin hoon.”

While Kapil is to be played by Kapil himself all the supporting roles will feature professional actors as Kapil’s colleagues including friend-turned-foe Sunil Grover. The real fun would be to get Grover to play himself.