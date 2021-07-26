Other updates include the teaser of Netflix's Army of Thieves, and the completion of Harbhajan Singh's upcoming film Friendship.

Yami Gautam starts shooting for film Lost

Actor Yami Gautam on Sunday began filming for her upcoming investigative drama movie Lost in Kolkata. The actor, who features in the Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury directorial as a crime reporter, took to Instagram and announced the start of the film.

Backed by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, Lost also features veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.

According to the makers, the film will attempt to highlight the issue of media integrity.

The movie's music has been composed by music director Shantanu Moitra, with lyrics by Swanand Kirkire. Lost is produced by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes and Indrani Mukherjee.

Abhay Deol's Disney original movie Spin to release on 15 August

Abhay Deol's upcoming Disney Channel original movie Spin will release on 15 August on Disney+ Hotstar Premium, two days after its US release.

Directed by Manjari Makijany of Desert Dolphin fame, the English-language film is about an Indian American teen named Rhea (Avantika Vandanapu) who discovers her artistic side through the unique world of DJ culture. The 45-year-old actor plays the role of Rhea's father in the movie.

Spin also features Meera Syal in the role of Rhea's spirited grandmother Asha, and actor Simhadri as Rhea's younger brother.

Netflix sets premiere date for Lucifer final season

The sixth and final season of the fantasy superhero series Lucifer will air on 10 September on Netflix, the streaming platform has announced.

Lucifer revolves around Lucifer Morningstar, played by Tom Ellis, the Devil, who abandons Hell for Los Angeles where he runs his own nightclub named "LUX" and joins Lauren German's Detective Chloe Decker to consult the LA Police Department.

Ellis, and executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich made the announcement during the show's panel at the virtual Comic-Con@Home on Saturday.

The minute-long video clip offered fans a look back at various moments across the previous seasons. Lucifer is then shown being pulled over by the police upon which he tells the officer that it's his last night in LA.

The cast of Lucifer also includes Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer, Scarlett Estevez and Kevin Alejandro.

New promo of The Kapil Sharma Show

Host Kapil Sharma alongside his co-stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh features in the new promo of his show. The cast click selfies at a vaccine station and say, "Seat confirmed."

Then Sharma explains, "Hum sab ki show pe seat confirm ho chuki hai kyunki hum sab ne corona vaccine ke dono doses le liye hai (We have confirmed out seats at the show because we are fully vaccinated)."

Sony TV is yet to declare a premiere date.

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati resume shooting for their film

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer, tentatively titled PSPK Rana Movie, resumed shoot in Hyderabad today. The project is directed by Saagar K Chandra with dialogues by Trivikram.

Unfortunate I didn't get any powerful characters to play after City of Dreams: Priya Bapat

Actor Priya Bapat says she was disappointed when the acclaim she received for her part in director Nagesh Kukunoor's political drama series City of Dreams didn't translate into more interesting offers.

Bapat, who started her journey in the entertainment industry as a child actor, made her digital debut with the first season of the Disney+ Hotstar show in 2019.

Best known for Marathi films Kaksparsh and Aamhi Doghi, the actor received widespread recognition for playing Poornima Gaikwad, a homemaker who gradually transforms into a politician in City of Dreams season one.

"The value that Poornima adds to the script or any character in City of Dreams... you rarely get to play those kind of defined characters. That''s where my disappointment is. I look forward to getting more interesting characters where they have something to say or contribute in the script," Bapat told PTI in an interview.

The 34-year-old said she is keen to see how the second season of City of Dreams, scheduled to premiere on 30 July, will be received.

"I am still hoping that after season two, maybe people will understand and there will be many more opportunities after this," she added.

Harbhajan Singh wraps shoot of Friendship

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has wrapped up the shoot of his multilingual feature film debut Friendship and will soon start dubbing for the movie.

Directed by John Paul Raj & Sham Surya, the film also features South star Arjun and Losliya. Producer Kiran Reddy Mandadi said the team is thrilled to have wrapped up the final schedule.

"It was just an amazing experience working with the fun, ball of energy that Harbhajan is. He is now going to start his dubbing soon as the film releases in multiple languages - Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi and Telugu. It is as exciting as it gets as Bhajji will be taking onto the screens with a different avatar and speaking different languages, which will definitely reach the audiences soon," the producer said in a statement on Sunday.

The team is working towards presenting the trailer of the film by the end of this month, added Mandadi.

"The film has some great action sequences and is packed with entertainment while the audiences also get treated to Harbhajan Singh, one of biggest names in sports who now also marks his name in the field of entertainment. We certainly cannot wait to take everyone through this journey of Friendship," she said.

Friendship stars Singh in a full fledged role following guest appearances in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) and Bhajji in Problem (2013).

The film features Singh, 41, as a mechanical engineering student, who, along with his group of friends in the beginning of first year, manages a clever escapade from the ragging by the seniors.

"What follows next stays a mystery yet to be unfolded as we gradually delve deeper into the emotions with this one of its kind rollercoaster journey of friendship," read the official logline of the film.

Presented by Toughened Studios Limited, the film is slated to be release this year.

Official teaser of Army of the Dead prequel



Netflix unveiled a teaser trailer of Army of Thieves, a prequel to Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. The synopsis reads: "Small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe."