Kapil Sharma's look in the pink shirt was highly appreciated by other celebrities in the comment section.

Kapil Sharma’s latest post on Instagram has made our day. It is bright and pink, to say the least. The comedian Kapil Sharma. He is known for uploading funny and unique posts on Instagram. And this time, he has done something out of the box. Kapil Sharma has shared a picture of himself in a pink sweatshirt. “I just googled it, are you reading Tamannaah Bhatia. Can boys wear pink? Yes, you read that right, real men wear pink. Pink Is a Masculine and Cool Colour for Guys Unknown to many, historically, pink wasn’t always a feminine colour. In the 18th century, for instance, men were known to wear pink silk suits that had floral… Men wear pink and it does not diminish your manliness!”, he captioned his post.

Have a look at this post:

Actress Archana Puran Singh, who is part of Kapil Sharma’s comedy chat show, commented, “In fact, the hot pink you wore for the last episode is my favourite look for you Kapil. I messaged Ginni also since she’s styling you na. Please don’t change your stylist now.”

“Kya baat hai .. Hero look .. Akshay kumar fail kar ditta ..killer look (Wow, hero look. Killer look which fails Akshay Kumar)”, wrote former cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

Kapil Sharma is coming back with a new season of “The Kapil Sharma Show” soon. The show will be telecasted on Sony TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30pm.

Now, look a picture of Kapil Sharma with his “lucky charm” Archana Puran Singh. The two are sharing a candid moment here. Along with the picture, Kapil Sharma wrote, “Always a fun shooting with my lucky charm.”

Meaanwhile, comedian, actor Krushna Abhishek stated that he will not be a part of the show’s new season, after appearing in the previous seasons. As per a PinkVilla report, Krushna has some “agreement issues” with the makers of the show.

