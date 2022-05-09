Kapil Dev, the founder and chairperson of KHUSHII welcomes celebrated television actress Shivangi Joshi as the youth ambassador.

Shivangi Joshi, an acclaimed actress and public figure from the Indian Television Industry, famous for the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai, agreed to pledge her wholehearted support to the holistic goals of KHUSHII, a national level, independent Not for Profit organisation founded in 2003 by the Cricket legend Mr Kapil Dev and his philanthropic partners.

Shivangi's entire demeanour is gentle and giving. Her acceptance will help fulfil the dreams of so many young girls who aspire to be something. Shivangi has achieved a lot in a short period, and we hope that her association is long term and that she grows with KHUSHII.

Shivangi's passion for helping the underprivileged and her country is the sole reason that she accepted the role as KHUSHII's Youth Ambassador.

"My desire to give back to my nation and to evolve as a human being is as important as succeeding in my career. I am totally inspired by Kapil Dev sir. Not only is he a legend, but he has taken the time out to serve the lesser privileged by educating them and helping them fulfil their dreams. I am honoured to be a part of KHUSHII as the Youth Ambassador", says Shivangi Joshi

Welcoming the ambassador, the iconic cricketer Kapil Dev expressed his thoughts on how Shivangi's inspirational leadership will bring hope to the hundreds and thousands of underprivileged children reeling under the effects of the pandemic. As we know that COVID-19 has pushed back our children, and the resultant learning gaps and economic conditions are driving children away from continuing their education and overall development. Shivangi will be instrumental in reaching out to more and more people inspiring them to come forward and support the cause with whatever contributions they can make to help KHUSHII's social impact grow from 45,000 beneficiaries to 250,000 by 2025.

"I am very pleased to say that young children like Shivangi have empathy towards our nation's needs and are lending support towards education and overall development of children. I am delighted to welcome her to the KHUSHII family." says Kapil Dev

KHUSHII presently works in 12 states across India, with 48 governmental schools and learning centres supporting 45,000 children. As a self-implementing direct-to-beneficiary organisation, KHUSHII has been both effective and efficient in helping a child's holistic development by addressing learning gaps, ensuring good mental & physical health, imparting life skills, and providing vocational training courses and skilling opportunities for ensuring sustainable development of children. Since 2003 KHUSHII has positively impacted the lives of 1.5 million children and community members.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.