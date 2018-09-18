Kanye West will perform at Saturday Night Live Season 44 premiere; Adam Driver to host

In an announcement on Twitter, Saturday Night Live revealed that Adam Driver will be hosting the season 44 premiere of NBC's sketch show with Kanye West as the musical guest. This will be Driver's second time hosting and West's seventh appearance since 2005, according to Variety.

SNL received 21 nominations at the 2018 Emmy Awards and won seven awards Creative Arts Emmys.

The Wrap writes that Mikey Day, Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat will be promoted to repertory players while Chris Redd and Heidi Gardner will return as featured players. Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Leslie Jones, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson make up the rest of the cast.

Driver is known for his roles as Kylo Ren in Star Wars and he was most recently seen in Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman alongside John David Washington. West released his album Ye on 1 June earning his eighth No.1 album on Billboard 200. The rapper recently apologised for his controversial comment about slavery being a choice. West also addressed a question that left him speechless on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about why he feels President Donald Trump cares about black people

SNL Season 44 will premiere on NBC on 29 September.

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2018 12:56 PM