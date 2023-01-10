In a piece of good news for the Kannada film industry, another film has made it to the Oscars and it is none other than last year’s blockbuster film, Kantara. Directed by Rishab Shetty, the film received nationwide applause after it was released in multiple languages in September 2022. Notably, this is the second film from the sandalwood industry that has achieved this feat. Earlier, it was SS Rajamouli’s RRR that made it to this year’s Oscars. In the meantime, the actor-director shared the news with his followers on Twitter and further thanked all for their support.

“We are overjoyed to share that Kantara has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the Oscars,” Shetty wrote on Tuesday.

Check out:

We are overjoyed to share that ‘Kantara’ has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the #Oscars #Kantara @hombalefilms #HombaleFilms — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) January 10, 2023



While this announcement means that the film has qualified for being taken for the main nominations, reports suggest that Kantara has been qualified under the two categories of ‘Best Picture’ and ‘Best Actor’.

As soon as the news came out, it left the actor’s fans quite excited and happy. Many took to the comment section and shared their happiness for the same. While congratulatory messages have already started pouring in for the actor, users took up the opportunity to praise the film.

100 ದಿನಗಳನ್ನು ಯಶಸ್ವಿಯಾಗಿ ಪೂರೈಸಿರುವ ಕಾಂತಾರ ಚಿತ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಇಡೀ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ನನ್ನ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳು 😊 The past 100 days are testimony for the kind of impact a great cinema can have! Kantara has shattered barriers and grown beyond the ordinary and touched the unfathomable! pic.twitter.com/ZzXSyMnI05 — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) January 7, 2023

A user wrote, “#Kantara, a masterpiece being judged by a forum that represents a culture that is diametrically opposite to the one that the film portrays is not quite fair IMHO. Oscar or No Oscar should not really matter to us. The film is beyond comparison!”, while another one commented, “Congratulations. Kantara has connected with people on an emotional level and sparked conversations about their own gram daiva. I’ve heard so many fascinating accounts of people’s reactions and how they connect to their roots. Well deserved and rooting for it.”

Despite being a late entry, Kantara is again trending on social media and this indeed comes as a proud moment for the entire industry and movie lovers.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.