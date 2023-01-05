At a time when opinions expressed on social media can spark off debates and heated arguments, the Twitter account suspension of Kantara actor Kishore Kumar G, gave fire to many rumours. The actor, who is very vocal about his opinions on various matters, took to his Instagram handle to clarify rumours and misconceptions. He said that Twitter suspended his account because of “hacking” and not because of his posts and opinions expressed in them. He further shared that the microblogging site has promised necessary action.

A few days ago, he had taken to his Instagram to address a viral video that said ‘A young man who insulted the God of Kantara dies a bloody death’. Addressing it, he wrote, “I believe that being a part of that movie it is my duty to clarify such misunderstandings. Why does a god who has the power to kill does not have the power to transform an erring person instead of killing him? Because the story will not progress further for the narrator.

For him, whether it is a god or a devil, is just a tool to achieve his goal of telling a story effectively, be it a movie or mythology.” He further added, “Whether it is God or Demon, why don’t we see it as just a belief. If you believe it exists, if you don’t, it doesn’t. But at the same time, there is no need to insult the beliefs that give many of us, courage in times of difficulty. Let the law handle those antisocial elements. Let faith be an individual choice. Have faith, but not superstition. even the Hatred in the name of faith.”

Earlier, posting a picture of the Bilkis Bano case, he wrote, “The enormous success of Kantara instilled a tremendous sense of confidence in me. That the people want to fight against injustice. They loved it when the characters in the film fought oppression & injustice.. Now it’s the people’s turn to become real heroes. Stand up and fight , question..” In fact, the actor has been very vocal about his views on the Bilkis Bano rape accused walking out of jail.

The actor took to his unverified Instagram handle and wrote, “Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules,” is the message displayed if a user were to search for his handle ‘@actorkishore’.

“Just to avoid unnecessary misconceptions about the suspension of my Twitter account. My Twitter account was not suspended because of any of my posts. I have come to know that it was because of hacking on December 20, 2022. Twitter has promised necessary action,” he wrote on his Instagram account that has 44,000 followers, on Wednesday.

According to Kishore, his Twitter account was hacked on December 20, 2022 which had led to the suspension. The 48-year-old also attached a screenshot of an email from Twitter confirming they had received his request to change his email ID.

Twitter wrote to him in an email, “Once we receive your confirmation, we’ll review the information you provided and will respond as soon as possible.” As per his screenshot, Twitter had changed Kishore’s email address in an attempt to secure his account.

In the mail, the microblogging site reiterated that it suspends accounts for “violations of the Twitter Rules or Terms of Service”. “Additionally, repeat violations may result in permanent account suspension,” it added.

Kishore, who has worked in series like She and The Family Man’s first season, had played the role of forest officer Muralidhar in Kannada film Kantara.

He is also active on Facebook, also an unverified account where he has 66,000 followers.

