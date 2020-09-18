Kannada actors Akul Balaji, Aryann Santosh summoned by CCB officials in connection to drug probe

Akul Balaji said while he was 'not sure what the notice is about,' he would definitely be present for the inquiry.

Actor and anchor Akul Balaji and actor Aryann Santosh have been summoned to appear for questioning by the Central Crime Branch officials on Friday in the ongoing probe against a drug scandal.

As per a report in The Times of India, Akul, who was in Hyderabad said that while he is not sure what the notice is about, he will definitely be present in the inquiry.

"I will cooperate and share whatever information in required from me. I was told that they needed information from me regarding an FIR, so I will be there at 10 am as requested," he said, adding that he has not been told what the case in question is.

The report added that Aryann, who is in Mysuru due to some personal work will be present for the inquiry as well.

"I do not have any connection with the ongoing drug scandal. I will not deny that I am friends with the people who have been taken in as accused or have been interrogated. I will cooperate and comply with the CCB on what is requested from me," he added.

Recently actor couple Aindrita Ray and Diganth Manchale were summoned by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru as well. There were speculations that both actors were summoned in the probe regarding the ongoing Sandalwood drug scandal. Aindrita's name in the case cropped up on Sunday when a video of her surfaced on social media which showed her inviting people to Bally's Casino for a special Eid party.

Earlier in September, CCB sleuths raided actress Ragini Dwivedi's residence in Bengaluru as well. The CCB is probing the drug menace prevalent in the Kannada film industry.

The CCB increased the intensity of its investigation into a drug haul in Bengaluru after the NCB arrested three people from the city who were allegedly supplying drugs to singers and actors in Sandalwood.