Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi's residence in Bengaluru raided by CCB in connection to drug probe
The CCB had served a notice to Ragini Dwivedi on Wednesday, asking her to depose before them on Thursday, but she sent a team of lawyers seeking time till Monday
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru, which is probing the drug menace in the Kannada film industry, carried out searches at actress Ragini Dwivedi's residence in Bengaluru on Friday morning, police said.
"The CCB obtained the search warrant from a court," a police officer said.
According to police sources, a team of CCB sleuths reached Dwivedi's residence at about 6 am.
The CCB had served a notice to the actress on Wednesday, asking her to depose before them on Thursday, but she sent a team of lawyers seeking time till Monday. The police directed her to appear before them on Friday. CCB sources said the actress will appear before the sleuths at 10 am.
In the meantime, the police said they have arrested Ravi, who has close acquaintances in the Kannada film industry, in connection with the drugs case and a court has sent him to police custody for five days.
The CCB intensified its investigation into a drug haul in Bengaluru after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three persons from the city, who were allegedly supplying drugs to singers and actors in the Kannada film industry, also known as "Sandalwood".
Filmmaker and journalist Indrajit Lankesh had given his statement to the CCB about drug abuse in Sandalwood.
He had also claimed that at least 15 people in the industry were involved in the drug trade.
Dwivedi, whose family hails from Haryana's Rewari, was born in Bengaluru. She made her Sandalwood debut in the movie Veera Madakari in 2009.
She shot to fame for her role in Kempe Gowda, Ragini IPS, Bangari, and Shiva.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Prince Harry, Meghan sign multiyear production deal with Netflix, will back nature series, documentaries
Prince Harry and Meghan pledged to promote diversity behind the camera as their production company gets off the ground
Shakti Kapoor turns 68: Daughter Shraddha Kapoor wishes actor on birthday
Shakti Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in the '70s, and then went on to play villainous and comic roles in his career
Venice International Film Festival guidelines mandate participants wear masks during screenings
Venice Film Festival, the first in-person movie event since the pandemic began, requires its participants to take a coronavirus test if they arrive from outside Europe.