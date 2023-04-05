At a time when the state of Karnataka gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections, political parties are already racing into the fray with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also looking forward to elevating their efforts to retain its power in the state. As a part of BJP’s ongoing campaign, two big names from the Kannada film industry are said to be joining hands with the party, just days before the polls. Speaking of which, Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeepa will reportedly join BJP on Wednesday in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other party leaders. As the news has already started making headlines, a section of people in the state seem unhappy and are allegedly threatening the actor over the same.

As per fresh developments, Kiccha Sudeepa has received certain letters that use derogatory language against him and further threaten him of leaking his private videos if he goes on with the decision of joining the BJP. Taking immediate action against it, the actor has lodged a police complaint.

In a statement, the actor said, “Yes, I have received a threat letter and I know who sent it to me. I know it is from someone in the film industry. I will give a befitting reply to them. I will work in favour of those who stand by my side in my tough times: Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep.”

Yes, I have received a threat letter and I know who sent it to me. I know it is from someone in the film industry. I will give a befitting reply to them. I will work in favour of those who stand by my side in my tough times: Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep

He also added, “I will only campaign for the BJP, not contest the elections: Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa, in Bengaluru.”

I will only campaign for the BJP, not contest the elections: Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa, in Bengaluru

Kiccha Sudeepa lodges police complaint

According to a TV9 Kannada report, the actor was apprised of the threatening letters by his manager Jack Manju following which he immediately registered a complaint at the Puttenahalli Police Station. The report further notes that the case has been lodged under IPC sections 506 and 504 and an investigation is also being carried out.

Notably, the incident came in the light of speculations that have been making rounds on the internet suggesting that the actor will join the saffron party ahead of the state elections. However, Sudeepa has now also cleared the air over this and confirmed that he will not join any party for the time being. While addressing the media on Wednesday, the actor said that he will just campaign for BJP and support CM Basavaraj Bommai.

In the meantime, the actor who is known for playing negative roles was last seen in R Chandru’s Kannada-language period action film, Kabzaa.

