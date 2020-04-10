Raghava Lawrence announces Chandramukhi 2, sequel to Rajinikanth's 2005 horror comedy

Actor-director Raghava Lawrence has announced that his next movie will be Chandramukhi 2 and he had received the blessings of ‘Thalaivar’ Rajinikanth for the project.

Lawrence also revealed that he will be donating Rs 3 crore of the advance payment from this movie to coronavirus funds.

The Rajinikanth-starrer Chandramukhi had come out in 2005 and the horror-comedy broke several records in the box office. It starred Nayanthara, Jyothika, Vadivelu and Sonu Sood in key roles. Like the first movie, Chandramukhi 2 will also be directed by P Vasu. The sequel would be produced by Sun Pictures. Lawrence’s tweet elaborated on how his contribution for the COVID-19 fight will be distributed. He concluded the post saying, “Service is God”. His post was received warmly by most fans. Here are some top comments

Lawrence began working in the Tamil film industry in 1993 as a choreographer. Soon, he ventured into other roles and excelled. He will be also making his Hindi directorial debut with Laxmmi Bomb. The movie will feature Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.

Chandramukhi was the Tamil adaptation of the 1993 Malalayam film Manichitrathazhu directed by Fazil.

The blockbuster was later also remade in Hindi as Bhool Bhulaiyaa that starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. The 2007 film also saw massive success. Shooting for the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Kartik Aaryan also began earlier this year.

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2020 11:15:09 IST