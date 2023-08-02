An interview of Kangana Ranaut has gone viral on social media where she speaks about her nature and he childhood. She says, “I take a lot of pride in being who I am. There was this case from my childhood where my parents saw me as someone else and as a liability, but that didn’t change my understanding of my abilities and myself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bossbabe.Sayings (@bossbabe.sayings)

The actress added, “When I came to Mumbai, they saw me as a village woman that had this weird accent and weird appearance I guess, but I didn’t see myself like that. I thought of myself as a lot more than my age, appearance and colour. That’s just the way I am.”

Kangana on the airport look trend

Kangana Ranaut has always spoken her heart out in interviews and on Instagram. Recently, she shared something about what we call the ‘airport looks’ trend. Ranaut shared multiple pictures from her different airport looks and wrote a long note on her Instagram story to share how she unintentionally began this so-called trend.

She wrote- “Brainwashed by magazine editors and fashion industry to look a western woman so that I only fill the pockets of international designers. Ashamed to repeat clothes always buying without any care about the impact of my choices on the environment.”

On vanity issues

Then they shrewdly start to price tag everything I wear making it a vanity issue for me and guess what I fall for the trap now more than style it’s about brands even for a genuinely stylish person. Fashion brands make you work for them for free by just sending clothes and bags…they start to hijack cultures and tradition of an entire civilisation.

On Indian v/s American woman

If this is how an Indian woman looks then what does an American woman look like?