Kangana Ranaut is known for her bold and candid statements over the years. The Queen actress hogged headlines for her alleged affair with Hrithik Roshan. Now, the actress has dug up her rumoured relationship yet again. She took to her Instagram Stories after she was informed that a person was scamming others and hacking their accounts by pretending to be her. Kangana Ranaut further remembered how she was also scammed once by a person who pretended to be Hrithik Roshan.

Kangana Ranaut’s post

The diva wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Film mafia has always indulged in criminal activities, this superstar who I dated later claimed that I was dating his imposter. He used to use different numbers and accounts to chat with me, he also hacked my account and operated in a shady way I thought he was going through a divorce but later I found out that had nothing to do with the shady behaviour.”

Kangana Ranaut’s alleged dig at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Kangana apparently targeted Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in her Instagram Stories. Without taking any name she shared that a superstar who is known to be a ‘womaniser’ visited her house and begged her to date him. She added that he kept meeting her secretly to pursue her and when she questioned his shady behaviour, the actor said that he was getting a ‘trilogy’ to date a ‘papa ki pari’ who he did not love.

As she was not ok with that, she said no to such a situation. According to Kangana Ranaut, the actor kept contacting her from various numbers and accounts till she blocked them all, and later she felt he even hacked her devices. The Simran star further claimed that the actor even said that his marriage was fake and their baby was a trick to promote the film. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have not spoken about Kangana Ranaut’s comments.

Kangana Ranaut also slammed Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.