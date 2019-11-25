Kangana Ranaut to produce her first feature, Aparajitha Ayodhya, written by Baahubali's KV Vijayendra Prasad

After making her directorial debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in which she was also seen in the titular role, Kangana Ranaut will now foray into production with a film titled, Aparajitha Ayodhya. According to a press release, the film is based on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case. KV Vijayendra Prasad, known as the creator of SS Rajamouli-directed Baahubali series, will write the script.

"The Ram temple has been a burning topic for hundreds of years. As a child born in the ’80s, I have grown up hearing the name Ayodhya in a negative light because the piece of land on which was born a king, who was the epitome of sacrifices, became the subject of a property dispute. The case has changed the face of Indian politics and the verdict has ended the centuries-old dispute while embodying the secular spirit of India. What makes Aparajitha Ayodhya different is that it is the journey of the protagonist from a non-believer to a believer. And since, in a way, it reflects my personal journey, I decided it would be the apt subject for my first production," said Ranaut in the statement.

Aparajitha Ayodhya is expected to go on floors in 2020. The announcement comes a month after the launch of her banner Manikarnika Films. The actress had said that she does not intend to star in any of her productions but back small-budget films and eventually move to projects for digital platforms.

On 9 November, the Supreme Court granted the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya to deity Ram Lalla. The possession of land will remain with the Central government receiver until a trust, as mandated by the court, is formed. The Supreme Court also directed the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government to allot 5-acre land to the Muslims at a prominent place for building a mosque.

Kangana will be next seen in Jayalalithaa's biopic Thalaivi, slated to release on 26 June, 2020.

