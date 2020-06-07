Kangana Ranaut to direct her second film titled Aparajitha Ayodhya, will focus on Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir dispute

Kangana Ranaut will don the director's hat once again in Aparajitha Ayodhya, which will focus on the Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir dispute case. The film was announced last year, but Ranaut was initially attached as producer via her banner Manikarnika Films.

She had made her directorial debut with the historical drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi where she also played the lead role.

"The plan wasn’t for me to direct the film. I started it as a project that I worked on from the concept level. I wanted to produce it and rope in another director for it. I was quite busy at that time to even think of direction. However, the script that KV Vijayendra Prasad shared was that of a film set on a large canvas, somewhat on the lines of the historical that I have directed before. My collaborating partners were also keen that I direct it. Eventually, even I felt that maybe it’s best if I helm this film. So, it all happened organically," said the actress in a statement carried by The Indian Express.

Ranaut described Aparajitha Ayodhya as a story of "love, faith and unity, and above everything, it’s a story of divinity." She added that she might not act in the film as she wanted to focus on her directorial duties. She had previously said the film will show "the journey of the protagonist from a non-believer to a believer."

On 9 November last year, the Supreme Court granted the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya to deity Ram Lalla. The possession of land will remain with the Central government receiver until a trust, as mandated by the court, is formed. The Supreme Court also directed the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government to allot 5-acre land to the Muslims at a prominent place for building a mosque.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2020 15:47:32 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.