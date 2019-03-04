Kangana Ranaut to develop Manikarnika trilogy: We can inspire children with these real-life superheroes

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was a smashing hit at the box office. The actress' directorial debut charted the journey of warrior queen Rani Lakshmibai who fought to defend Jhansi in 1857 against the British. The actress now wishes to turn the film into a franchise and develop a trilogy on it.

Ranaut said in a statement, "As Manikarnika is inspired by the real character and the way it is received, we're planning a trilogy. I just feel that we can inspire our children with these real-life superheroes and their stories. It can be amazing. I think I can take it forward."

This may entail Kangana taking on directorial reigns once again. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has raked in a total of Rs 150 crore worldwide. The actress stated that the numbers are by no means a small feat to achieve, especially since the film released alongside Thackeray and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The business of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi obviously faced competition from the other two. Even though Kangana strongly feels that films should not be judged based on the parameters of box office numbers, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, according to the actress, is "defiantly a landmark film".

Speaking about the biopic she planned to begin work on, Kangana stated that the film was definitely in the pipeline. "I might begin work on the trilogy first, but the biopic will definitely happen.

With inputs from Simran Singh.

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2019 09:42:28 IST