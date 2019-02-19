Kangana Ranaut on Manikarnika's box office success: None of us expected competition from Uri

Kangana Ranaut's latest war drama Manikarnika may have cruised past Rs 100 crore at the box office, but the actress never thought that Uri, which released three weeks before, the Rani Laxmibai biopic, would make for tough competition.

According to Mid-day, Kangana said, "None of us expected the competition we got from Uri. It was another patriotic film that shared the same theme—fighting back for the nation. It was in its third week, but it still put up quite a tough fight." Interestingly, Manikarnika was released along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackrey, another biopic based on Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackrey.

Manikarnika's release was not an easy task as there were many controversies attached to it. Firstly, Sonu Sood didn't appear for the re-shoots and was replaced by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Then Kangana shared the director's credit with Krish, which didn't go down well with him. According to Krish, Kangana had only shot 30 percent of the film, therefore he found her claims to be invalid.

While speaking about the roadblocks, Kangana said there was a time when she was doubtful about the film's release, but when the team saw the final product, it was reassured. She also said that the people who tried to derail the film would have abandoned it if the final cut had turned out unsatisfactory. She also added that she was happy about the response the film had received and that she had not been accused of distorting history.

