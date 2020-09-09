Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel enroute Mumbai after testing negative for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh

Kangana Ranaut, about to return to Mumbai amid tensions with Shiv Sena, is accompanied by Y-plus category security.

Kangana Ranaut left her hometown in Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh to take a flight to Mumbai. The actress en route offered prayers at the temple in the Kothi area.

#WATCH Himachal Pradesh: Actor Kangana Ranaut offered prayers at a temple in Kothi area of Hamirpur district earlier today. She is en route Chandigarh from Mandi District. From Chandigarh, she will be leaving for Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/Yvls0VA4To — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Kangana tested negative for COVID-19 late on Tuesday night. A medical team in Manali had taken swab samples of Kangana and her younger sister Rangoli Chandel for COVID-19 testing as she was scheduled to fly to Mumbai. However, the report was inconclusive.

After this, a team from Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College in Mandi took fresh samples, and both the sisters tested negative in the reports that came around midnight. They left for Chandigarh from Mandi district by road to board a flight to Mumbai.

Earlier this morning Kangana tweeted that she considers Mumbai her home. She added that she believes that Maharashtra has given her everything, but she has also given her devotion and love to the state.

ये मुंबई में मेरा घर है,मैं मानती हूँ महाराष्ट्रा ने मुझे सब कुछ दिया है, मगर मैंने भी महाराष्ट्रा को अपनी भक्ति और प्रेम से एक ऐसी बेटी की भेंट दी है जो महाराष्ट्रा शिवाजी महाराज की जन्मभूमि में स्त्री सम्मान और अस्मिता केलिए अपना ख़ून भी दे सकती है, जय महाराष्ट्रा 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BfBtaQ2CR0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

In a separate tweet, the actress said, "Maharashtra government and their goons" were at her property in Mumbai to "illegally break it down".

As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport,Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher. pic.twitter.com/6lE9LoKGjq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

The actress has been given Y-plus category security by central security agencies after a renewed threat to her following her statement about drug use among a section in the film industry. The Himachal Pradesh government reached out to the Union Home Ministry asking for security.

Describing Kangana as a daughter of Himachal Pradesh, state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur issued a video statement on Monday welcoming the decision to provide her with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security to the actress.

The row between Kangana and Shiv Sena MP began after the actress' "Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir" remark. She added her fear of the Mumbai Police who she called the "movie mafia."

Raut responded to her remarks in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, asking her not to return to Mumbai after her criticism of the police.

"This issue concerns the pride of Maharashtra and there will be no compromise on this front. Ranaut needs to apologise for her PoK remarks or she will face the music from our women’s wing," he wrote.

Kangana posted a video message on Twitter, announcing her return to Mumbai on 9 September. She claimed that her criticism of the Mumbai Police was an act of freedom of expression.

On Tuesday (8 September), Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the Mumbai police will probe allegations by Adhyayan Suman that Kangana took drugs.

The actress in a tweet said that she would 'oblige' in case any probe is conducted. She also said that if any links to drug peddlers ever were found then she will accept her mistake and leave Mumbai forever.

The development comes amid the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) arrest of actor Rhea Chakraborty for alleged drug use.