Kangana Ranaut to be probed over alleged drug use following Adhyayan Suman's allegations, says Anil Deshmukh

Kangana Ranaut said she would be happy to oblige after Maharashtra government put an inquiry to look into media reports of drug consumption by the actor

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday, 8 September, said the Mumbai police will probe allegations by Adhyayan Suman that actor Kangana Ranaut took drugs.

According to a tweet by news agency Asian News International, Deshmukh confirmed the development of this investigation.

As per request submitted by MLAs Sunil Prabhu & Pratap Sarnaik, I answered in Assembly & said that Kangana Ranaut had relations with Adhyayan Suman, who in an interview said she takes drugs & also forced him to. Mumbai Police will look into details of this: Maharashtra Home Min pic.twitter.com/4ztVcqtP71 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

According to India Today, in the interview, Suman had reportedly said that Ranaut had asked him to consume drugs. Deshmukh confirmed to the publication as well that the state government had indeed ordered a probe into the Kangana-drug nexus.

Shiv Sena's Sunil Prabhu and Pratap Sarnaik had earlier already submitted copies of Suman's interview to the government and demanded an inquiry. Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant had also asked the NCB to probe Ranaut's alleged drug links.

Ranaut in a tweet said she would 'oblige' if any probe is conducted

I am more than happy to oblige @MumbaiPolice @AnilDeshmukhNCP please do my drug tests investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meet you 🙂 https://t.co/gs3DwcIOvP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 8, 2020

Ranaut had previously crossed swords with Sena MP Sanjay Raut last week when he said that she should not return to Mumbai if she felt unsafe in the city.

"The law is same for everyone. There is no political vendetta. Security is given to people who are looked upon as idols. If there are allegations of drug consumption against her and if they are false, the people levelling them should be thrown into jail," the Sena MLA said.

The development comes amid the Narcotics Control Bureau's arrest against actor Rhea Chakraborty for alleged drug use.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)