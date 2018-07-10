You are here:

Kangana Ranaut, Rajkumar Rao wrap up shoot for upcoming quirky comedy Mental Hai Kya in London

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have finished shooting for their upcoming film Mental Hai Kya in London.

The duo struck a romantic pose in a picture shared on Twitter by Balaji Motion Pictures' official handle, as well as producer Ekta Kapoor's own account.

"And it's a wrap! Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao pose for Mental Hai Kya after completing the shooting schedule in London!" the caption read.

The two actors will reunite on screen after their 2014 hit Queen, in which they played a betrothed couple who later part ways. Rajkumar Rao will essay the role of an entrepreneur in the upcoming film, while Kangana Ranaut plays the character of a voice over artist.

Ekta Kapoor had previously said that Mental Hai Kya is a film that celebrates the beauty in imperfections and in being different and shouts out, Sanity is overrated!

Mental Hai Kya, a quirky comedy directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi, also stars Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Sheirgill and Satish Kaushik.

Apart from Mental Hai Kya, Kangana, a Reebok brand ambassador is also working on the period drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The National Award winning actress is also working on a kabbadi drama directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari.

Mental Hai Kya has a release date of 22 February, 2019.

With inputs from Press Trust of India

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 10:12 AM